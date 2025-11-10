195,628 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO Bought by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 195,628 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,573,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 892,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,049,000 after acquiring an additional 6,501 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 53.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 77,234 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 26,840 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,389,728 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $304,451,000 after acquiring an additional 603,131 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 255.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,819,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $482,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622,672 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $71.07 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.11 and a twelve month high of $74.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.94. The company has a market capitalization of $280.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 62.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $185,041.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 157,184 shares in the company, valued at $10,701,086.72. This trade represents a 1.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total value of $116,464.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 158,009 shares in the company, valued at $10,551,841.02. This represents a 1.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 82,965 shares of company stock worth $5,559,996. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CSCO. William Blair upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Hsbc Global Res cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.50.

View Our Latest Report on Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.