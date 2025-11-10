Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Upgraded at Erste Group Bank

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Tencent in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TCEHY
Tencent Stock Performance
Tencent Company Profile
Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tencent
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- 5 Defensive Consumer Plays to Watch If Markets Keep Slipping
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Analysts Keep Raving Over AppLovin: Targets Rise Post-Earnings
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- Is Airbnb Stock a Buy After Q3 Earnings Miss?
Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.