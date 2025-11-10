Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Upgraded at Erste Group Bank

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Itau BBA Securities began coverage on shares of Tencent in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Tencent Stock Performance

Tencent Company Profile

TCEHY stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $83.18. The stock had a trading volume of 720,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,043,133. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.54. Tencent has a 52-week low of $46.76 and a 52-week high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $761.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92 and a beta of 0.15.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, offers value-added services (VAS), online advertising, fintech, and business services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. The company's consumers business provides communication and services, such as instant messaging and social network; digital content including online games, videos, live streaming, news, music, and literature; fintech services, which includes mobile payment, wealth management, loans, and securities trading; and various tools, such as network security management, browser, navigation, application management, email, etc.

