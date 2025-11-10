ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Price Target Raised to $175.00

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ICUI. Wall Street Zen raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $153.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on ICU Medical from $187.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ICU Medical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.75.

Shares of ICUI traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $142.24. 70,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,628. ICU Medical has a fifty-two week low of $107.00 and a fifty-two week high of $196.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.12 and a 200-day moving average of $128.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.58 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.60. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $533.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. ICU Medical has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.350-7.650 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ICU Medical will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In other ICU Medical news, Director David C. Greenberg acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $151,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 7,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,303.20. This trade represents a 17.75% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vivek Jain purchased 21,929 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $112.84 per share, with a total value of $2,474,468.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 130,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,686,013.16. This trade represents a 20.26% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICUI. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Vident Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ICU Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $270,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 8.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 160,910 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,344,000 after buying an additional 38,671 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

