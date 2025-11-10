Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $45.48 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. $T

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,571,388 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 28,921 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 0.6% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in AT&T were worth $45,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 182.1% during the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank increased its position in shares of AT&T by 412.1% in the second quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $24.81 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.63. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.38 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The firm has a market cap of $175.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. AT&T had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The firm had revenue of $30.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of AT&T from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Williams Trading set a $33.00 price objective on AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AT&T

About AT&T

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.