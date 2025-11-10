Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Envoy Medical (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.04), Zacks reports.
Envoy Medical Stock Down 1.5%
NASDAQ:COCH traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.69. The company had a trading volume of 102,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,867. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31. Envoy Medical has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.09.
Institutional Trading of Envoy Medical
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Envoy Medical stock. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 212,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000. Focus Partners Wealth owned about 1.00% of Envoy Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Envoy Medical Company Profile
Envoy Medical, Inc, a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc in September 2023.
