Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Boot Barn (BOOT)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Boot Barn (NYSE: BOOT):

11/6/2025 – Boot Barn had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $282.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Boot Barn had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $241.00 to $248.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Boot Barn had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

10/30/2025 – Boot Barn had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $218.00.

10/30/2025 – Boot Barn had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $218.00 to $226.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Boot Barn was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/30/2025 – Boot Barn had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $264.00 to $276.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Boot Barn had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $210.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2025 – Boot Barn was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/8/2025 – Boot Barn had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/27/2025 – Boot Barn had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

In other Boot Barn news, Chairman Peter Starrett sold 6,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,234,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 9,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,810. This trade represents a 40.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boot Barn Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boot Barn Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.