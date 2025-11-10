Head-To-Head Analysis: Nature Wood Group (NASDAQ:NWGL) vs. Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) and Nature Wood Group (NASDAQ:NWGL – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.1% of Johnson Controls International shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Johnson Controls International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Johnson Controls International and Nature Wood Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson Controls International 9.53% 14.71% 5.91% Nature Wood Group N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Johnson Controls International has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nature Wood Group has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Johnson Controls International and Nature Wood Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson Controls International $23.60 billion 3.39 $1.71 billion $5.09 24.03 Nature Wood Group $21.54 million 0.93 -$8.73 million N/A N/A

Johnson Controls International has higher revenue and earnings than Nature Wood Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Johnson Controls International and Nature Wood Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson Controls International 0 10 10 0 2.50 Nature Wood Group 1 0 0 0 1.00

Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus price target of $120.72, suggesting a potential downside of 1.29%. Given Johnson Controls International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Johnson Controls International is more favorable than Nature Wood Group.

Summary

Johnson Controls International beats Nature Wood Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, building management, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, integrated fire detection and suppression systems, and fire protection and security products for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers. It also provides energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications. In addition, the company offers control software and software services for residential and commercial applications. Johnson Controls International plc was incorporated in 1885 and is headquartered in Cork, Ireland.

About Nature Wood Group

Nature Wood Group Limited, an integrated forestry company, engages in management and harvesting, and down-stream wood-processing and distribution activities. It operates in two divisions, Direct Purchase and Original Design Manufacturer Services; and Manufacturing segments. The company offers a range of products, including logs, decking and flooring products, sawn timber, recycled and synthesized charcoal, machine-made charcoal, and essential oils. It provides IT and business consultancy services. The company serves importers, retailers, and processors through its sales network in Europe, South Asia, South America, North America, and China. The company was formerly known as China Nature Wood Industry Group Limited and changed its name to Nature Wood Group Limited in September 2022. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Macau. Nature Wood Group Limited operates as a subsidiary of Easy Bliss Limited.

