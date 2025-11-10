Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK) & Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Head-To-Head Contrast

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) and Lucky Strike Entertainment (NYSE:LUCK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Xponential Fitness and Lucky Strike Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xponential Fitness -15.30% -6.90% 5.32% Lucky Strike Entertainment -3.80% -23.31% -1.95%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.5% of Xponential Fitness shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.1% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 42.3% of Xponential Fitness shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 84.2% of Lucky Strike Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

Xponential Fitness has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucky Strike Entertainment has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Xponential Fitness and Lucky Strike Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Xponential Fitness 1 6 2 1 2.30 Lucky Strike Entertainment 1 4 3 0 2.25

Xponential Fitness currently has a consensus target price of $12.19, suggesting a potential upside of 98.53%. Lucky Strike Entertainment has a consensus target price of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 44.57%. Given Xponential Fitness’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Xponential Fitness is more favorable than Lucky Strike Entertainment.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Xponential Fitness and Lucky Strike Entertainment”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xponential Fitness $315.73 million 0.95 -$64.95 million ($1.65) -3.72 Lucky Strike Entertainment $1.20 billion 0.94 -$10.02 million ($0.38) -21.24

Lucky Strike Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Xponential Fitness. Lucky Strike Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xponential Fitness, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Xponential Fitness beats Lucky Strike Entertainment on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands. Xponential Fitness, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About Lucky Strike Entertainment

Lucky Strike Entertainment Corp. engages in operating bowling centers. It offers entertainment concepts with lounge seating, arcades, food and beverage offerings, and hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. The company was founded by Thomas F. Shannon in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, VA.

