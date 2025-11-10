RXO (NYSE:RXO) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Rxo Inc (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Zacks Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. The stock traded as low as $12.03 and last traded at $12.0650, with a volume of 361262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RXO. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on RXO from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of RXO from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of RXO from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered RXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $16.85.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RXO
RXO Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). RXO had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rxo Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.
About RXO
RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.
