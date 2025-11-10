RXO (NYSE:RXO) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Rxo Inc (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Zacks Research downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. The stock traded as low as $12.03 and last traded at $12.0650, with a volume of 361262 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.49.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on RXO. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of RXO in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on RXO from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of RXO from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of RXO from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered RXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXO. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in RXO by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in RXO by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,216,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,793,000 after purchasing an additional 233,434 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of RXO by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 639,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,837,000 after buying an additional 153,468 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of RXO by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 469,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after buying an additional 26,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in RXO by 13.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 48,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). RXO had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Rxo Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

