Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Shares Down 5.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) traded down 5.6% on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $10.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Sweetgreen traded as low as $5.33 and last traded at $5.4550. 1,058,873 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 5,105,803 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.78.

SG has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a research report on Friday. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.04.

In related news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 11,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total value of $105,960.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 322,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,368.29. This trade represents a 3.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SG. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 75.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 531,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,239,000 after buying an additional 228,961 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Sweetgreen by 286.9% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 64,869 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,593,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,558,000 after acquiring an additional 129,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Sweetgreen during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 95.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.94.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $172.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.29 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Sweetgreen has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

