Ibex Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,870 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 1.3% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $12,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Mastercard from $645.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $649.26.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 17,816 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $586.89, for a total value of $10,456,032.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 31,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,330,922.26. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Mastercard Price Performance
MA stock opened at $551.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $572.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $569.51. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $465.59 and a 1 year high of $601.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.92.
Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.93% and a return on equity of 200.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mastercard Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.44%.
Mastercard Profile
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mastercard
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- 2 Reasons to Buy Into Lam’s 185% Rally, 1 Reason to Run Away
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- 3 Alternative Energy ETFs That Are Crushing the Market This Year
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Big Earnings Misses: Is It Time to Buy the Dip?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.