Linde PLC $LIN Stock Holdings Increased by Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 41.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Linde by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,600,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,470,284,000 after acquiring an additional 453,108 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Linde by 18.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,542,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,511,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,157 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $2,097,793,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,859,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,797,156,000 after purchasing an additional 40,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,401,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,577,624,000 after purchasing an additional 61,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Stock Up 1.2%

LIN opened at $420.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $196.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $459.02 and a 200-day moving average of $463.43. Linde PLC has a fifty-two week low of $408.65 and a fifty-two week high of $486.38.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Linde had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 19.09%. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.94 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.350-16.450 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 3rd. Linde’s payout ratio is 40.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on LIN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Linde from $576.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $516.00 price target on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Linde from $475.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $508.83.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

