Oracle Corporation $ORCL is Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,017 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,717 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises 2.4% of Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $13,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 1,770.0% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Oracle by 32.2% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $239.15 on Monday. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $345.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $279.32 and its 200 day moving average is $231.30. The company has a market capitalization of $681.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

In other Oracle news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $13,971,282.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 151,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,018,756.98. This trade represents a 24.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $11,065,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 154,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,610,859.20. This represents a 20.62% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Oracle from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Melius Research lifted their price target on Oracle from $270.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Oracle from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $175.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.69.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

