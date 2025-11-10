Starbucks Corporation $SBUX Position Boosted by Zions Bancorporation National Association UT

Zions Bancorporation National Association UT grew its holdings in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 54.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,673 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 125.2% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 286 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $85.57 on Monday. Starbucks Corporation has a 52-week low of $75.50 and a 52-week high of $117.46. The company has a market cap of $97.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.92 and its 200-day moving average is $87.54.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.41 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 151.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 target price on Starbucks and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $100.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

