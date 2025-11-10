Barclays Upgrades Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) to “Overweight”

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 38.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BKD. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.33.

BKD traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.12. 901,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,902,184. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.87, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Brookdale Senior Living has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $813.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $825.59 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 107.19% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 9,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in Brookdale Senior Living during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

