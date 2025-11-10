Royal Bank Of Canada Issues Positive Forecast for Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Stock Price

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 49.89% from the company’s current price.

ENB has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lowered Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Argus upped their price target on Enbridge from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Cibc World Mkts downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, National Bankshares reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.00.

NYSE ENB traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $48.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,847,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Enbridge has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $50.54.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Enbridge had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Enbridge will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 51,995 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,488 shares in the last quarter. 111 Capital purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,887,000. Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 29,801 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Enbridge by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 71,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,142,927 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $187,705,000 after purchasing an additional 32,268 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

