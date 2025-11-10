Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Scotiabank from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Invitation Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Invitation Home in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Invitation Home from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.16.

Get Invitation Home alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Invitation Home

Invitation Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INVH traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.79. The company had a trading volume of 919,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,724. Invitation Home has a 1 year low of $27.38 and a 1 year high of $35.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.81.

Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $688.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.41 million. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 21.70%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.940 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invitation Home

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Home in the 2nd quarter valued at about $432,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Home by 2.4% during the first quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 5,731,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,732,000 after buying an additional 134,012 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 0.8% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 63,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invitation Home by 220.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Home Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.