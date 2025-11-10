Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at B. Riley from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on GSAT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Globalstar in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research cut Globalstar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globalstar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of GSAT stock traded up $8.72 on Monday, hitting $59.20. 1,029,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,177. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.56 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Globalstar has a 1-year low of $17.24 and a 1-year high of $60.40.

Globalstar (NASDAQ:GSAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 17.80% and a negative return on equity of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $73.85 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Globalstar has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

In other Globalstar news, VP Timothy Evan Taylor sold 26,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total transaction of $805,030.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 320,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,789,859.08. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul E. Jacobs sold 53,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $1,869,091.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 58,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,058,380.25. This represents a 47.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 122,510 shares of company stock worth $4,171,544. Corporate insiders own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palogic Value Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,178,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Globalstar in the second quarter worth approximately $343,000. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Globalstar during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,037,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Globalstar by 320.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 486,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,456,000 after acquiring an additional 370,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Globalstar by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 195,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the last quarter. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

