Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Upgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Buy” Rating

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Finviz reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 20.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on COGT. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Wedbush upgraded Cogent Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cogent Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.17.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences Trading Up 123.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:COGT traded up $18.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.06. 12,345,169 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,619. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 0.41. Cogent Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.72 and a 12-month high of $35.50.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cogent Biosciences will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 22.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 17,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 41.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter.

About Cogent Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes bezuclastinib (CGT9486), a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to target mutations within the KIT receptor tyrosine kinase, including KIT D816V KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.