Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Royal Bank Of Canada

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from $111.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 7.74% from the company’s current price.

CPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.17.

Camden Property Trust stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $102.09. 227,080 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.37, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $105.10 and a 200 day moving average of $110.61. Camden Property Trust has a 12-month low of $97.17 and a 12-month high of $127.65.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.02. Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 9.99%.The firm had revenue of $398.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Camden Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.830-6.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Camden Property Trust will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 47.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 78,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,597,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

