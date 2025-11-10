TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 37.43% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TaskUs in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of TaskUs from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Baird R W upgraded TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded TaskUs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded TaskUs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

TASK stock traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.37. 245,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,083. TaskUs has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $18.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. TaskUs had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.71 million. TaskUs has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TaskUs will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the second quarter valued at $16,325,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,212,000. Think Investments LP increased its stake in TaskUs by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Think Investments LP now owns 3,734,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,593,000 after acquiring an additional 481,307 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in TaskUs by 39.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,536,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,431,000 after purchasing an additional 435,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trium Capital LLP bought a new position in TaskUs in the third quarter valued at $7,215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions.

