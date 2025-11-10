Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER is Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 366,523 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 11,648 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 3.3% of Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $34,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Uber Technologies by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 548,051 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $51,133,000 after buying an additional 183,085 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 805.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102,706 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after buying an additional 91,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.7% during the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 759,077 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $70,822,000 after buying an additional 226,960 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $290,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 172,846 shares in the company, valued at $16,074,678. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,061,523.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 416,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,184,206.28. The trade was a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 604,946 shares of company stock worth $58,950,116 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Piper Sandler set a $107.00 target price on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.26.

View Our Latest Analysis on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $92.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $191.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.46. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.33 and a 52 week high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $2.44. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 68.17%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.