Evercore ISI Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Stock

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $120.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “in-line” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ciena from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 target price (up from $90.00) on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Ciena from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ciena from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.87.

Ciena Trading Up 6.9%

NYSE CIEN traded up $13.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $213.05. 796,049 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,381,436. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.34 and its 200-day moving average is $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.28. Ciena has a 12-month low of $49.21 and a 12-month high of $213.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.17.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. Ciena had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 3.10%.The company had revenue of $844.44 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $631,924.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 305,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,358,240.01. This trade represents a 2.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 8,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.12, for a total value of $1,185,555.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 54,624 shares in the company, valued at $7,653,914.88. This trade represents a 13.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 52,174 shares of company stock valued at $7,231,504 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 50.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 698 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,071 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 91.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

