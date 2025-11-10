Timonier Family Office LTD. Takes $317,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF $QUAL

Timonier Family Office LTD. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Coordinated Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $980,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 412.9% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 64,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,937,000 after acquiring an additional 51,524 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 60,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Finally, Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Etesian Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $193.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.26. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $148.34 and a 52-week high of $187.26.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

