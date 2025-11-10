Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG Shares Sold by Grange Capital LLC

Grange Capital LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Grange Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Grange Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1,131.2% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,621,000 after purchasing an additional 63,481 shares during the last quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 39,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,810,000 after buying an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,092,000. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3%

VUG stock opened at $484.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $196.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $505.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $480.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $447.31.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

