Valence8 US LP Sells 15,358 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Valence8 US LP lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,358 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 7.3% of Valence8 US LP’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Valence8 US LP’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $17,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2,700.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $186.16 on Monday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $188.85. The company has a market cap of $148.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.74.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

