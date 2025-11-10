Summit X LLC Makes New Investment in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VRT. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,389,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 100.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,246,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,456 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 449.9% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 21,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 17,627 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertiv by 130.2% in the second quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the second quarter valued at $2,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on VRT. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $162.00) on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on Vertiv from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. William Blair initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, July 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen set a $210.00 price target on Vertiv in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other news, Director Steven Reinemund sold 100,000 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.22, for a total transaction of $12,822,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 133,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,095,957.26. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 41,654 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.21, for a total transaction of $5,590,383.34. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 18,848 shares in the company, valued at $2,529,590.08. This represents a 68.85% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 180,952 shares of company stock valued at $23,360,571 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Performance

Shares of VRT opened at $179.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.79, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a one year low of $53.60 and a one year high of $202.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.40 and a 200 day moving average of $133.16.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.25. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 10.67%.The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Vertiv has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.230-1.290 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.070-4.130 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

