Rathbones Group PLC Lowers Holdings in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,472 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,193 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $6,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Workday in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday by 2,216.7% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 211.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. Bank of America reduced their target price on Workday from $295.00 to $278.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Workday from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Workday from $314.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.62, for a total transaction of $1,395,720.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 168,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,189,026.16. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.87, for a total transaction of $547,218.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 90,077 shares in the company, valued at $21,246,461.99. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 264,933 shares of company stock worth $61,475,760. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Stock Performance

Workday stock opened at $225.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.12 billion, a PE ratio of 104.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.11. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $205.33 and a one year high of $294.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Workday had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 9.74%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.