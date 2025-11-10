King Luther Capital Management Corp Has $5.50 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 104.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 51.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Decker Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 358.8% during the second quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.6%

GLD stock opened at $368.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $133.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $324.83. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $236.13 and a 1-year high of $403.30.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

