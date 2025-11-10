Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 129.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,494 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,553,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,310,000 after buying an additional 64,973 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,543,888,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,746,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,843,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,716 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,392 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,614,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,055,000 after acquiring an additional 571,544 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey Buckley sold 2,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $440,071.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,877. This represents a 5.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $149,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 62,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,572,395.93. The trade was a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,527,750 shares of company stock worth $234,463,896. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $141.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. HSBC increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.45.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock opened at $177.93 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52. The company has a market capitalization of $422.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 423.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.47.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

