Vise Technologies Inc. Purchases New Shares in RTX Corporation $RTX

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 38,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in RTX by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,836,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,873,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357,328 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,351,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,171,000 after purchasing an additional 104,139 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,312,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,969,000 after purchasing an additional 154,544 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of RTX by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,713,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,623,000 after purchasing an additional 65,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at $916,739,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 4,849 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $873,547.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,729,013.40. The trade was a 7.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 25,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $4,149,426.72. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,471 shares of company stock worth $6,210,875. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Friday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on RTX from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.47.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RTX

RTX Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $177.01 on Monday. RTX Corporation has a 52-week low of $112.27 and a 52-week high of $181.31. The stock has a market cap of $237.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.99 and its 200 day moving average is $151.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.29. RTX had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 7.67%.The firm had revenue of $22.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. RTX has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.85%.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.