ProShare Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,052,981 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,175 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Palo Alto Networks worth $215,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,212 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,716 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 13,535 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,310,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.19, for a total value of $1,020,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 96,135 shares in the company, valued at $19,629,805.65. This trade represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 846,408 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.06, for a total value of $172,718,016.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,119,152.78. This trade represents a 75.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,215,830 shares of company stock worth $249,160,428 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PANW. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.17.

Shares of PANW opened at $212.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $142.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.27, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.95. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.15 and a fifty-two week high of $223.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.19.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-3.850 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.900 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

