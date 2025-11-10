Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.987 per share on Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a 7.0% increase from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92.

Cogeco Communications Stock Up 0.6%

TSE CCA traded up C$0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$65.36. 4,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,019. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$66.24. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$59.10 and a 52-week high of C$75.09. The firm has a market cap of C$2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Cogeco Communications Company Profile

Cogeco Communications Inc is a communication corporation. The company is a cable operator in North America operating in Canada. It provides residential and business customers with internet, video, and telephony services with broadband fibre networks. The reportable segments of the company are Canadian broadband services and American broadband services.

