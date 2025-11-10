Cogeco Communications Inc. (CCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 12th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.987 per share on Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is a 7.0% increase from Cogeco Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92.
Cogeco Communications Stock Up 0.6%
TSE CCA traded up C$0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$65.36. 4,306 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,019. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$66.24. Cogeco Communications has a 52-week low of C$59.10 and a 52-week high of C$75.09. The firm has a market cap of C$2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.35, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
Cogeco Communications Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cogeco Communications
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Analysts Keep Raving Over AppLovin: Targets Rise Post-Earnings
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Is Airbnb Stock a Buy After Q3 Earnings Miss?
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- 2 Reasons to Buy Into Lam’s 185% Rally, 1 Reason to Run Away
Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.