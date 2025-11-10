Vise Technologies Inc. Acquires Shares of 19,097 SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,821,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 77.8% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 5,941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.4% during the first quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD opened at $368.31 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $236.13 and a 1 year high of $403.30. The company has a market capitalization of $133.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $356.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.83.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

