Wealth Forward LLC Acquires Shares of 2,346 iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Wealth Forward LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $100.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $134.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.74 and a 1 year high of $101.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.06.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

