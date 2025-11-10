Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Venture Global had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 259.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Venture Global Price Performance

NYSE VG traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $7.83. The stock had a trading volume of 8,083,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,652,805. Venture Global has a 52-week low of $6.75 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $19.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Get Venture Global alerts:

Venture Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a half year 25 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a $0.017 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 50.0%. This is an increase from Venture Global’s previous half year 25 dividend of $0.02. Venture Global’s payout ratio is currently 11.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VG shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Venture Global from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Venture Global in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Venture Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Venture Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VG

Insider Buying and Selling at Venture Global

In other news, insider Thomas Earl sold 840,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total value of $11,542,644.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 1,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,561,011 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Venture Global

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Venture Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Venture Global in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Venture Global during the first quarter worth about $152,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Venture Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its stake in shares of Venture Global by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter.

Venture Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.