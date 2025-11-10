Currenc Group (NASDAQ:CURR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Currenc Group (NASDAQ:CURR – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.17, Zacks reports.

Currenc Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CURR traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.84. 409,931 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,051. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.02. Currenc Group has a 12 month low of $0.33 and a 12 month high of $7.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CURR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Currenc Group in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research raised shares of Currenc Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Currenc Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

About Currenc Group

Currenc Group, Inc engages in operating a fintech banking platform. It operates through the following segments: Remittance Services, Sales of Airtime, and Other Services. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

