Midland Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,939 Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Midland Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Siren L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,332,000. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 12,748 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter worth approximately $594,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the first quarter worth $205,495,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in Tesla by 1,823.0% during the 2nd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 68,325 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 64,772 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $429.52 on Monday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.25 and a 12 month high of $488.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $420.97 and its 200 day moving average is $356.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a PE ratio of 286.35, a P/E/G ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.Tesla’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total value of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,473,057.28. This trade represents a 20.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total value of $25,360,800.00. Following the sale, the director owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at $269,260,263.08. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 202,606 shares of company stock valued at $75,588,902 over the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on TSLA. Roth Capital set a $505.00 price objective on Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and eleven have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $391.08.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

