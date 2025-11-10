ProShare Advisors LLC Acquires 141,295 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,506,451 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,295 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 1.6% of ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Tesla worth $796,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 153,744 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $48,838,000 after purchasing an additional 15,360 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 1.1% in the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Tesla by 15.0% during the second quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in Tesla by 38.8% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,280 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT increased its stake in Tesla by 5.5% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 23,491 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $7,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Melius Research set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and eleven have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.08.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. This represents a 29.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $42,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 697,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,162,988.99. This trade represents a 14.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 202,606 shares of company stock worth $75,588,902 in the last 90 days. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $429.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $420.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $356.28. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.25 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 trillion, a P/E ratio of 286.35, a PEG ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $28.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

