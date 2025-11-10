Investors Purchase High Volume of InflaRx Call Options (NASDAQ:IFRX)

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 2,819 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 485% compared to the average volume of 482 call options.
InflaRx Trading Up 19.4%
Shares of NASDAQ:IFRX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.47. 62,844,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,015. InflaRx has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $98.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.38.
InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that InflaRx will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently commented on IFRX shares. Wall Street Zen cut InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on InflaRx in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of InflaRx from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.60.
InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.
