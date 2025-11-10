Investors Purchase High Volume of InflaRx Call Options (NASDAQ:IFRX)

InflaRx N.V. (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 2,819 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 485% compared to the average volume of 482 call options.

InflaRx Trading Up 19.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:IFRX traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.47. 62,844,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 887,015. InflaRx has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $2.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.18. The stock has a market cap of $98.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Get InflaRx alerts:

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that InflaRx will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InflaRx

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $766,000. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in InflaRx by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 555,000 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in InflaRx in the 1st quarter valued at about $459,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. bought a new stake in InflaRx during the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of InflaRx by 158.3% during the second quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 91,927 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IFRX shares. Wall Street Zen cut InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on InflaRx in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of InflaRx from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IFRX

InflaRx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops inhibitors using C5a technology in Germany and the United States. The company's C5a is an inflammatory mediator that is involved in the progression of a variety of autoimmune and other inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is vilobelimab, a novel intravenously delivered first-in-class anti-C5a monoclonal antibody, which completed the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hidradenitis suppurativa, a rare and chronic debilitating systemic inflammatory skin disease; for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasm antibody associated vasculitis, a rare and life-threatening autoimmune disease that is in Phase II trial; to treat pyoderma gangraenosum, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder that is in Phase IIa exploratory study; and for the treatment of PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor resistant/refractory locally advanced or metastatic cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma that is in Phase II clinical development stage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.