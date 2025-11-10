Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.80, but opened at $19.47. Lincoln Educational Services shares last traded at $19.13, with a volume of 47,359 shares changing hands.

The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 3.05%. Lincoln Educational Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LINC. Zacks Research raised shares of Lincoln Educational Services to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln Educational Services presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LINC. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter worth $35,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Lincoln Educational Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Educational Services in the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 24.2% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Trading Up 7.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $606.28 million, a PE ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.18.

About Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

