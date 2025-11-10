Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Nov 10th, 2025

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRAGet Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $200.00 to $250.00. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Natera traded as high as $209.42 and last traded at $206.87, with a volume of 171736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $199.57.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas Exane raised Natera from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Natera in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Natera from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Natera from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research cut Natera from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NTRA

Insider Transactions at Natera

In other Natera news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 160,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.96, for a total transaction of $32,134,171.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 144,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,957,407.36. This represents a 52.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.64, for a total transaction of $355,924.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,224,980.64. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 224,889 shares of company stock valued at $43,232,062. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Natera

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hilltop National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Natera in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in Natera by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 232 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Natera Trading Up 3.3%

The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.01 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.91.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRAGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $592.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.55 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 14.61%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. Natera has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.