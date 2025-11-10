Mineralys Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MLYS)

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders purchased 8,120 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,050% compared to the average volume of 706 put options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider David Malcom Rodman sold 11,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $409,212.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 81,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,864. This represents a 12.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 10,758 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $451,943.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 116,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,498.65. This represents a 8.43% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,959 shares of company stock worth $2,098,393. Corporate insiders own 33.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Mineralys Therapeutics alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 198.2% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Mineralys Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 51.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 297.5% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Mineralys Therapeutics Price Performance

Mineralys Therapeutics stock traded up $4.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.63. The stock had a trading volume of 346,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,111,449. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 0.40. Mineralys Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $8.24 and a 1-year high of $44.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.01.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.12. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mineralys Therapeutics will post -4.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mineralys Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mineralys Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.17.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mineralys Therapeutics

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.