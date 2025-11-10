Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $73.55, but opened at $70.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $68.9420, with a volume of 1,018,979 shares.
Specifically, EVP Richard S. Geary sold 1,601 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $120,091.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 59,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,474,871.57. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard S. Geary sold 33,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.72, for a total value of $2,501,637.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 59,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,228.04. This represents a 35.64% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In other news, EVP Brian Birchler sold 8,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total value of $609,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 48,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,076.42. This trade represents a 14.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
IONS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.15.
The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.87.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.75 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.29% and a negative net margin of 26.45%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IONS. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 231.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.
