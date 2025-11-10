DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Trading Up 11.4% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) shares rose 11.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $10.55 and last traded at $10.4570. Approximately 530,973 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,756,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.13. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 6.10%.The company had revenue of $188.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. DoubleVerify’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. DoubleVerify has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DV shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on DoubleVerify from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lucy Stamell Dobrin sold 6,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total transaction of $92,747.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 4,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $53,207.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 96,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,949.99. This represents a 4.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 11,488 shares of company stock worth $157,255 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.5% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 30,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of DoubleVerify by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 13.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.89.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Stories

