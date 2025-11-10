The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $612.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $717.00 to $612.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on HubSpot from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $675.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $550.00 to $465.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $620.41.

Shares of HUBS stock traded down $15.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $382.98. The stock had a trading volume of 232,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 774,086. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $475.10 and its 200 day moving average is $527.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4,767.11, a PEG ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.60. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $375.01 and a twelve month high of $881.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $809.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. HubSpot’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. HubSpot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.600-9.620 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.970-2.990 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that HubSpot will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 4,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.60, for a total transaction of $2,381,095.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 1,271,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $637,562,692.80. This trade represents a 0.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,193,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 56,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,138,500. The trade was a 4.07% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 51,098 shares of company stock worth $24,757,257 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in HubSpot by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,910,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,805,070,000 after acquiring an additional 714,980 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of HubSpot by 548.6% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 794,677 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $442,341,000 after purchasing an additional 672,158 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $269,941,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HubSpot by 6.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,736,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,683,659,000 after buying an additional 345,524 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in HubSpot by 37.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 927,927 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,115,000 after buying an additional 251,853 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

