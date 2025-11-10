Ibex Wealth Advisors Purchases 918 Shares of AppLovin Corporation $APP

Ibex Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the quarter. AppLovin comprises about 1.7% of Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in AppLovin were worth $15,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in AppLovin in the second quarter worth $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in shares of AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in AppLovin in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on APP. Bank of America increased their target price on AppLovin from $580.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $705.00 price objective on AppLovin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Weiss Ratings upgraded AppLovin from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AppLovin from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $659.64.

AppLovin Trading Down 0.2%

APP stock opened at $619.93 on Monday. AppLovin Corporation has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $745.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $604.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $453.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 51.27% and a return on equity of 258.49%. The company’s revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. AppLovin has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In other news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.97, for a total transaction of $170,789.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 3,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,105.50. The trade was a 10.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig Scott Billings sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total transaction of $1,393,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,197,954.44. This represents a 38.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,159,138 shares of company stock valued at $516,256,695. 13.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Featured Stories

