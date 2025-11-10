Jones Trading Cuts Geo Group (NYSE:GEO) Price Target to $37.00

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Jones Trading from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

GEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Geo Group in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Geo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Shares of NYSE:GEO traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.45. The stock had a trading volume of 425,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,890,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Geo Group has a 52 week low of $14.27 and a 52 week high of $36.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.16.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $565.42 million for the quarter. Geo Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 3.69%. Geo Group has set its FY22 guidance at $2.40-2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Geo Group will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Geo Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to reacquire up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Geo Group by 245.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Geo Group during the first quarter worth about $39,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Geo Group by 81.9% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Geo Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Geo Group by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

