UBS Group Cuts RXO (NYSE:RXO) Price Target to $15.00

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

RXO has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on RXO from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on RXO from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on RXO from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded RXO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $16.85.

RXO Price Performance

Shares of RXO stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $12.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,717,748. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.02, a PEG ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.06. RXO has a 52-week low of $12.08 and a 52-week high of $31.11.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). RXO had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that RXO will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RXO

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXO. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of RXO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RXO by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 707,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,512,000 after buying an additional 23,160 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RXO by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in RXO by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 482,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,211,000 after acquiring an additional 32,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in RXO by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 854,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXO Company Profile

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Featured Articles

