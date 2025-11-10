Wall Street Zen Downgrades Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to Sell

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FRT. Stifel Nicolaus set a $104.50 target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Federal Realty Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federal Realty Investment Trust has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.46.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

FRT stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.94. 107,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,024. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $80.65 and a one year high of $118.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 28.01% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $322.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Federal Realty Investment Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.200-7.260 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federal Realty Investment Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRT. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 94.4% during the third quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 54.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 76,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 19.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 43,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,132 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

